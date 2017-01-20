WWE Hall Of Famer Returning For the Royal Rumble

Only two months after it was revealed that WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry Lawler was being taken off television, the King is back! Renee Young announced last night on Talking Smack that Lawler will be calling the Royal Rumble 30 man main event with Michael Cole and Corey Graves later this month in San Antonio at The Alamodome.

Along with Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler’s voice was a staple of the Attitude Era in the late 1990s. With stars like Goldberg, Undertaker and possibly even Kurt Angle returning from that era, having the King call the action will be a nice touch for old school fans.

Last night, the King was involved in a segment on Smackdown with Dolph Ziggler where Zigs threatened to give the 67 year old Lawler another heart attack and then superkicked him right in the heart.

Will Jerry find himself doing more than calling the Rumble? 20 years ago at the 1997 Rumble, Lawler was also calling the action when his number was called as an entry. Lawler stepping in the ring and was immediately eliminated by his then rival, Bret The Hitman Hart.

Are you happy to see The King back in the WWE?

