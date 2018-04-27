WWE Starts Greatest Royal Rumble With National Anthem Leaving Social Media Confused

WWE kicked off their Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday with the national anthem of both the nation of Saudi Arabia and the United States.

While the tradition of playing multiple national anthems isn’t a new concept for international sporting events, WWE usually goes with “America The Beautiful” to start their major shows.

The decision left Twitter perplexed, with some supporting it while others questioned the idea.

The Saudi National Anthem followed by the National Anthem for the United States playing in Saudi Arabia with the red, white and blue displayed. Cheers following. That is something. Pro wrestling bringing worlds together. #WWE #WWEGRR — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 27, 2018

Who would ever thought that Saudi people will cheer after the American national anthem? One minute into the show and we already witness a historical moment! #WWEGRR #WWESaudiArabia — Foo Mohamed (@The26s) April 27, 2018

Shocked @WWE played the US national anthem in Saudi Arabia. #GreatestRoyalRumble — Dustin Medicus (@DustinMedicus) April 27, 2018

To be fair, they also played the American national anthem right after. Only fitting that the host countries anthem plays first. — Robin Persaud (@TheRobinDP) April 27, 2018

Regardless of all the controversy for today’s event, really cool seeing fans in Saudi Arabia cheering the U.S. National Anthem #WWEGGR @WrestlingInc — Raj Giri (@RajGiri_303) April 27, 2018

Never heard the Saudi national anthem before. I’m really loving the look of the stage. Curious why they didn’t fill the floor up #WWEGRR — Daniel Haoleman (@CordiDad) April 27, 2018

Lmao they really just played us national anthem in saudi arabia #WWEGRR — Captain cold🌊 (@WHOINTHEHELLrU) April 27, 2018

At #wwegrr they played the US national anthem, in Saudi Arabia, and people in the crowd still stood and had their hands on heart and cheered afterwards. #Classy — Chris Brooks (@CrissCross87) April 27, 2018

Starting off with Triple H vs. John Cena, the Greatest Royal Rumble features a stacked card of 10 matches with seven championships on the line. Some of the matches include Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in a Steel Cage match, AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins taking on Finn Balor, Samoa Joe and The Miz in a Ladder Match, Jeff Hardy vs. Jinder Mahal and Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt taking on The Bar for the vacated Raw Tag Team Championships.