WWE Announces New Pay Per View And Brock Lesnar’s First Title Defense

Goodness, gracious, WWE has announced a brand new pay per view for the summer and it could have the worst name of all time attached to it.

July 9th in Dallas, TX, the Raw brand will take part in the Great Balls Of Fire pay per view, which according to the promo below will feature Brock Lesnar’s first Universal Championship defense.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It shakes our nerves and rattles our brain to know that Brock Lesnar won’t be making his first Universal Championship until July!

The defense will come THREE MONTHS after Lesnar defeated Goldberg for the belt at WrestleMania, thus obliterating the WWE’s loosely structured 30 day defense rule.

WWE.com has added a page to their site for Great Balls of Fire and unless this is some kind of elaborate prank, we have to assume all this information is correct.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @BrockLesnar defends his title when @WWE returns to Dallas on July 9!

PRESALE: Thurs. May 4 10AM

ON SALE: Fri. May 5 at 10AM pic.twitter.com/bEhsjvNhNh — AAC 🎟 (@AACenter) April 28, 2017

In the WWE’s defense, if you’re going to name a pay per view after a song written by a legendary Rockabilly crooner who married his own cousin, Great Balls of Fire is the obvious way to go.

Meanwhile the Great American Bash name is still out there … used since 2008.

*More on this story as it develops.

MORE: Stone Cold Reveals Stunt That Nearly Killed Him / Charlotte Flair Makes WWE History / Sting’s One Big WWE Regret