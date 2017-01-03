WWE: Goldberg To Appear On ‘The Kevin Owens Show’

The return of Goldberg just got a lot more interesting! RAW kicked off with GM Mick Foley trading barbs with Universal Champion, Kevin Owens and his best friend, Chris Jericho. The interaction led Foley to announce that while this is the Kevin Owens Show, he’s never actually seen “The Kevin Owens Show.” Foley then went on to announce that Goldberg would be the first guest on Owens in-ring talk show later tonight.

When Goldberg returned to the WWE it was thought he may only be involved in a story with Brock Lesnar. However, after Goldberg destroyed Lesnar at Survivor Series, he set his sigths on the Royal Rumble and winning one more WWE Championship.

The WWE can only benefit from Goldberg mixing it up with the rest of the roster. While it is assumed Goldberg will be headed for another rematch with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania, there is still time for the WWE to change course and actually let the WCW legend get one last run at the championship.

Stay tuned to RAW on the USA Network to see how this develops.

