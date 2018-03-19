Bayley Keeps Pushing for Four Horsewomen Storyline With Ronda Rousey

Despite the fact that she’s been in the company for over a month now, there’s been no talk on WWE television of Ronda Rousey feuding with Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley in a battle of the Four Horsewomen factions.

But at least one member of WWE’s Four Horsewomen haven’t given up on the idea.

“Anybody right now would be cool, but I think a storyline with Ronda Rousey would be ideal,” Bayley said in an interview with The Hype Magazine. “I am really pushing for the Four Horsewomen storyline, and we have been waiting for it since the Mae Young Classic. Personally, it would be a lot of fun and draw an audience. After WrestleMania, we will see who walks out as champion and then I can set my eyes on that person and go after it again.”

Rousey and three of her closest friends — Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir — dubbed themselves the Four Horsewomen as the four rose up the ranks of the mixed martial arts world, culminating in Rousey becoming the face of Women’s MMA and main-eventing multiple UFC pay-per-views. WWE’s version of The Four Horsewomen came about in 2015 when Flair, Banks, Lynch and Bayley all posed with the famous four-finger hand gesture.

Speculation that the two might clash in some sort of match picked up during the Mae Young Classic tapings back in July as the two faced off backstage during the event. With Rousey now officially in the WWE as a full-time wrestler and Shayna Bazsler working down in WWE’s NXT developmental program, the opportunity for something like an eight-man tag team match down the road could happen if WWE decides to go for it.

Since her debut at the Royal Rumble in January, Rousey has been locked in a feud with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, slamming the latter through a table at Elimination Chamber in February. The former UFC champ will team with Monday Night Raw general manager Kurt Angle to take on Hunter and McMahon in a mixed tag match at WrestleMania 34 on April 8.

As for the Four Horsewomen, Flair will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rumble winner Asuka at WrestleMania and Becky Lynch will compete in the (recently renamed) WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal.

There was speculation that Banks and Bayley could have a match against each other at Mania as the two have slowly begun feuding in recent months. However, a report from Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer dropped on Saturday saying that match might not happen until after WrestleMania as there are already 14 matches booked for the April 8 card. Even though the show is scheduled to be a whopping seven hours long (including pre-show), there might not be enough time for the two to have a meaningful match of any considerable length.