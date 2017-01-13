WWE: Former Star Perry Saturn Asks Fans For Help

Former WWE, ECW and WCW star Perry Saturn took to Facebook and asked fans to donate to a GoFundMe page as he’s just “a week or two” from being homeless. Saturn, who has battled numerous health issues over the years, gets emotional when talking about how he has nothing left and ends the video abruptly.

The following was on Perry’s gofundme page:

“Perry is dealing with a grade “serious”traumatic brain injury, which causes the following problems:

1) Almost constant headaches

2) Sensitivity to light

3) Brain fog – losing time, basically

4) Inability to drive or work

5) Dimentia

Perry is in a position to get good medical care, but he’s strapped financially.He can’t work and his wife Lisa is a full time caregiver, essentially.They live within driving distance of his care but they need money to pay living expenses, medical bills, and to arrange reliable transportation that can make it through the winter.”

As of this writing, they have raised $15,841 of their $100,000 goal.

As with our story yesterday on former British Bulldog member Dynamite Kid asking for medical help, the bigger question that remains is how much should the WWE help its former stars with their wrestling related medical bills?

