Finn Balor Makes Shocking Return To The Ring

Balor is back! At Wednesday night’s NXT TV tapings, Finn Balor got physical for the first time in a WWE/NXT ring since surrendering the Universal Championship back in August. The former NXT Champion hit the ring and roughed up reigning NXT champ Bobby Roode after his match with Shinsuke Nakamura.

BREAKING: Although not medically cleared, @finnbalor makes a return tonight in Florida @WWENXT! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Feb 22, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

With less than forty days to go, WWE will need to insert Balor into a main roster storyline soon if he’s going to make the Wrestlemaniacard. The Demon King has been recovering from major shoulder surgery since last August and looks to be in tremendous shape.

WWE noted that Balor is still not medically cleared to wrestle, but he obviously wouldn’t have been put in a WWE ring if he weren’t good to go.

Many expected Balor’s first shine back in the WWE spotlight to be at the Royal Rumble or even on RAW. With Wrestlemania looming, it seems a very strange choice to put Finn back in an NXT ring. These kinds of special segments happen often for the live audiences, but the fact that WWE posted the video themselves lets you know they are ready to hype Balor’s permanent return.

