Huge Match Announced to Determine WWE Fastlane Main Event

It didn’t long for WWE to address the disputed finish to the WWE title match at Royal Rumble this past Sunday.

For those who missed the match, AJ Styles reversed a pop up powerbomb attempt from Kevin Owens and pinned him in the opening match of the PPV. However, an instant replay review revealed that Owens missed a tag from Sami Zayn ever so slightly, so Owens technically was not the legal man.

SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan announced on SmackDown this week that Owens and Zayn will face off on next week’s SmackDown for a chance to face champion AJ Styles at WWE Fastlane.

Obviously, this is an awkward spot for the two partners and self professed leaders of the “Yep Movement.” They played this up throughout the broadcast, including one backstage segment where Zayn meekly said “Well, at least one of us will get to” face Styles for the title.

Later, in the show’s main event, Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura faced the team of Owens and Zayn. Halfway through the match, it almost looked as if Zayn was going to walk off on his partner, but he ended up staying around for the rest of the match. Later, Owens and Zayn argued in the ring about tagging in and out, eventually resulting in the pair getting quite physical with their tags.

When Zayn said “I got it,” Owens sarcastically responded “Just like you had the Rumble, right?”

This eventually evolved into a shouting match that allowed Styles to shove Owens into Zayn and roll up Owens for a near fall. Following that, Zayn was mad at his parnter and actually did walk off to the back.

In the end, Owens was pinned following a Kinshasa from Shinsuke Nakamura as Zayn watched on a television in the back. Renee Young asked him if this was the end of their friendship, to which Zayn replied “nope.” He said this is all about opportunity and Kevin understands this. He mentioned all of the titles that Owens has won and said its his time to shine, which means he will defeat his partner next week and go on to become WWE champion.