Final WWE Fastlane Betting Odds May Provide Clues for Tonight’s Show

The final odds for tonight’s WWE Fastlane PPV event are in and may provide some clues as to WWE’s direction heading into WrestleMania 34.

Fastlane eminated from Columbus, Ohio and will air live on the WWE Network. The show will feature title matches involving the WWE Championship, United States Championship, SmackDown Women’s Championship, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, so there is the possibility of some shake-ups to the WrestleMania card.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Here are the final betting odds for the show tonight, courtesy of Bet Wrestling:

WWE Championship 6 Pack Challenge

AJ Styles(c) -2600 vs

John Cena +650 vs

Sami Zayn +1700 vs

Kevin Owens +1700 vs

Baron Corbin +3300 vs

Dolph Ziggler +3800 Smackdown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair(c) -2300 vs Ruby Riott +1100 United States Championship

Bobby Roode(c) -230 vs Randy Orton +170 (Initial Ruling)

Bobby Roode(c) -300 vs Randy Orton +220 (End of Broadcast Ruling) Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Usos(c) -260 vs The New Day +160 Shinsuke Nakamura -3600 vs Rusev +1400 Becky Lynch & Naomi -180 vs Natalya & Carmella +140

For those unfamiliar with odds making, the negative number indicates the betting favorite. As we can see in the WWE title match, AJ Styles is an extremely heavy favorite to retain his championship. That’s really no surprise as it’s hard to imagine WWE going in any direction other than Styles vs. Nakamura at WrestleMania.

Simlarly, Charlotte Flair is nearly as big of a favorite as Styles to retain her belt against Ruby Riott. Though Riott has done admirably since being called up from NXT, we can’t imagine anyone but Charlotte carries the SmackDown women’s title into WrestleMania.

The biggest favorite on the card is Shinsuke Nakamura at -3600 over Rusev. Nakamura will be kept strong given he won this year’s Royal Rumble and is headed into WrestleMania as one of the biggest championship contenders.

With Roode and the Usos also favored to retain their titles, it’s looking likely that no titles will change hands tonight. However, don’t be surprised to see some angles shot to lead-in to a WrestleMania feud. We’re thinking Jinder Mahal in the U.S. title bout and the Bludgeon Brothers in the tag title match.