WWE Fans Boo Carmella Amid Corey Graves Affair Scandal

WWE fans booed Carmella Sunday night during the WWE Elimination Chamber event, just hours after commentator Corey Graves‘ wife publicly claimed he cheated on her with Carmella.

The WWE superstar (real name Leah Van Dale) took part in the WWE’s first women’s tag-team championship with Naomi. During the match, there was a mix of boos and “Corey Graves” chants, notes The Sun. Carmella’s team was also the first to be eliminated during the show, leaving fans to wonder if the controversy played a role in her performance.

The pay-per-view event was awkward all around, as Graves (real name Matthew Polinsky) was one of the color commentators. Neither he nor any of the other commentators mentioned the affair controversy, even though it was all fans could talk about at home.

The scandal exploded early Sunday when Graves’ wife, Amy Polinsky, shared a black and white photo of their family. In the caption, she claimed Graves was having an affair with Carmella.

“This may be totally below me to do but I’m hurt. I’m sad,” Polinsky wrote in a now-deleted post. “I’ve put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut! I’ve been through suicide attempts, alcoholism, among so much more with him and stuck by his side. The kicker is finding out that he’s been sleeping with one of my daughters’ role models all long. @carmellawwe and [Corey] I hope you guys are happy. I really do!”

Polinsky also shared text messages Graves allegedly sent, including one conversation in which he appears to admit to the affair and share suicidal thoughts with his wife.

“Give them whatever they need,” Graves allegedly wrote, referencing their three children. “I’ve come to terms recently, that I need to shut it all down. All of it. I’m going to sleep. Maybe I’ll wake up. Maybe I won’t. I don’t wanna wake up anymore. Just make sure the kids know I loved them.”

Later, Polinsky shared a text conversation between Graves and a third party, in which Graves allegedly wrote about the producers of Total Divas approaching him about the affair.

Graves and Carmella have not commented on the alleged affair.

On Monday, sources told Pro Wrestling Sheet Graves and Polinsky have been working on their divorce for the past six months and that Graves moved out of their home at least two months ago. The site’s sources said Graves told Polinsky about the new relationship, and his estranged wife was not happy about it.

