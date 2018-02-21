WWE Releases Outrageous Set of Mixed Match Challenge Face Swap Photos

If you haven’t been keeping up, WWE‘s Mixed Match Challenge has turned into quite the party. Airing after SmackDown on Tuesdays, the Facebook Watch show features teams of male and female WWE Superstars competing for a big donation to a charity of their choice.

But with network camera’s turned off, these WWE couples have not been afraid to let loose, give fans a new look into the more animated side of their personalities.

To keep the lighthearted themes pumping, WWE used the powers of face swap to insert some black magic on intergender wrestling. They posted the results of an experiment to WWE.com and we simply had to share them with you.

These images range from ghastly to hilarious, so give them a look:

Sasha Banks and Finn Balor

This is hard to comprehend. The more we look, the worse it gets – but we can’t turn away.

Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair

Sure, they’re hideous, but at least they’re Champions!

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss

Here’s the winner of this dubious pageant! We can’t stop laughing…

Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya

Yes, Nattiemura, this is worthy of a gag.

Goldust and Mandy Rose

Hey, now here’s some real magic. Goldust and Mandy Rose are truly kindred spirits.

Sami Zayn and Beck Lynch

Loving the blend of orange these two have given us!

Bayley and Elias

As off-putting as the normal version of Elias may be, this is far worse.

Asuka and The Miz

This is simply fantastic. Our only regret is that we don’t have more pictures of the Miz’s head on Asuka’s body.