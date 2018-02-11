Did WWE Just Spoil RAW’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match?

This Monday night on RAW, Finn Balor, Matt Hardy, Bray Wyatt, and Apollo Crews will face off in a “last chance” match to win the sixth and final spot in the Elimination Chamber match later this month.

The spot was opened up recently by Jason Jordan’s injury which will keep him out of the bout. While many fans probably had a pretty good guess about who would prevail on Monday night, WWE themselves may have spoiled the result in an article and image on WWE.com.

Reddit user BBQJackson snapped a screenshot of WWE’s home page while the following graphic was still posted, which shows Finn Balor in the lineup of the six men participating in the match.

The Elimination Chamber match itself, which already has The Miz, Roman Reigns John Cena, Braun Strowman, and Elias confirmed as entrants, will be for a title shot against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 in April.

Most expect that Reigns will go on to win the match, as he has been planned to face Lesnar at WrestleMania for at least a year now. However, as they say, plans can always change at WWE, so we can never been one hundred percent sure. That said, it’s pretty difficult to imagine Reigns not prevailing.

John Cena is still expected to go on to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania as of last word, so we’ll have to wait and see if the “Dead Man” makes a return at Elimination Chamber to begin his feud with Cena.

The Miz had reportedly been slated for a match with Braun Strowman at WrestleMania, though that situation is touch and go depending on when Maryse has their child.

Lastly, the direction for Finn Balor and Elias at Mania is yet to be determined.