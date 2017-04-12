WWE Ejects Fan With Anti-JBL Sign

In case you were wondering what side the WWE was taking in the saga of John Bradshaw Layfield’s versus his former co-announcer, Mauro Ranallo, last night’s Smackdown Live may have given a pretty clear sign.

After it was alleged that Former WWE Champion, current Smackdown Live announcer, and Fox News analyst, JBL’s bullying of Ranallo led to being driven from the company, WWE fans have been very vocal in their support for the former lead voice of the blue brand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One member of last night’s Smackdown crowd came loaded with a “JBL Bullied Me” and was quickly escorted out of the building.

Does the fan’s removal signal the WWE’s desire to stand behind JBL or simply to wait for the controversy to blow over? Considering WWE is the founding member of the Be A Star Alliance, an anti-bullying program, one would think they would act more swiftly against a bully in their own midst.

For JBL’s part, Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed that he has been going through social media and blocking anyone he can who wished Mauro Ranallo best wishes after the bullying scandal came to light. But that’s not all. JBL has also been blocking people who are following Ranallo on Twitter, (which includes WWE staffers and talent) as well as members of the media who have been reporting on JBL’s bullying issues now and over the years.

Maruo Ranallo wasn’t the only former announcer to accuse JBL of bullying, as it was also detailed in Justin Roberts’ new book, Best Seat in the House: Your Backstage Pass through My WWE. Roberts discussed the event during a recent reddit AMA (ask me anything), Roberts answered a question about some of the stories he told about JBL in his book by saying

“He terrorized guys.

It’s funny because people are bringing this up now because of the stuff going on now and the book release, but this was like 2003-2004; it was a long time ago.

He terrorized me, and a lot of guys. He’d make life hell for a lot of guys. He chewed Miz and Morrison out after they won the titles for not celebrating enough.

He was eventually let go back then, and when he came back he was a lot better, but he was mostly only showing up for TV. Even now, it comes across on commentary with how he is with Byron.”

Again, not responding to “internet stuff,” JBL couldn’t help but respond to Roberts rumors by calling him an idiot.

I won’t answer Net rumors-but I didn’t take Justin Roberts passport. Could have been anyone/he was hated by the whole crew. He’s an idiot. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) April 7, 2017

MORE WWE:

Finn Balor Injured On Raw

Two New Tag Teams Added To SmackDown

Did WWE Find A Way Around The Broken Hardy Gimmick