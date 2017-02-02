WWE: Dolph Ziggler Gets A Little Too Real With Jerry Lawler

Smackdown LIVE was in Memphis, TN tonight, the hometown of WWE legend, Jerry Lawler. Which is why it didn’t seem that strange for the King to be used this week on TV when he hosted the Kings Court. How they used Lawler, however, had a lot of people shaking their heads. The WWE continued to push the reality era envelope when they had Dolph Ziggler as Jerry’s guest.

As Ziggler digs deeper into his heel persona, he brought up the 4 year anniversary of when he gave Jerry Lawler a heart attack on RAW.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, for those of you that don’t remember, that really happened. It wasn’t Ziggler’s fault, per say, but he was the last one in a match with the King before Lawler needed to be rushed to the hospital.

The WWE added fuel to the fire when Ziggler hit Lawler with a vicious superkick right in the chest to end the segment.

While this was a great way to draw more heat for Dolph Ziggler, do you think the angle was done in poor taste?

MORE WWE: Kurt Angle Headed To The Hall Of Fame /If WWE Stars Came Out To Real Songs / Get Ready To See A Lot More Of Brock Lesnar / Eric Bischoff Explains Why Goldberg’s WCW Streak Came To An End /New Wrestlemania Opponent For AJ Styles / What Happened To The Brahma Bull Belt? / Is Thuganomics John Cena Making A Comeback? / Roman Reigns Is Winning The Universal Championship / Randy Orton Throws A Jab At UFC’s Conor McGregor / Enzo Amore Posts Childhood Photo With Shawn Michaels / Top 5 Wrestlemania Opponents For The Undertaker / Why Dolph Ziggler Hates John Cena … For Real / John Cena Teases Kenny Omega