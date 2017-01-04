WWE: Dean Ambrose Wins The Intercontinental Championship!

Dean Ambrose is now a two time WWE intercontinental champion!

Smackdown kicked off with The Miz demanding an apology from Renee Young for slapping him and ended with. When she didn’t appear, Maryse found Young in the back and returned the favor with a hard slap to the face.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As expected, this did not sit well with The Lunatic Fringe. To exact revenge, Ambrose vowed to take the one thing that mattered most to The Miz, his Intercontinental championship.

After a great back and forth contest, Dean Ambrose was able to convince the referee to send Maryse to the back. The Miz took advantage of the distraction and hit Ambrose in the back of the head with the IC title. Amazingly, Ambrose was able to kick out at two! When Miz picked him up to attempt the Skull Crushing Finale, Dean was able to counter into a Dirty Deeds to pick up the three count!

MORE WWE: Jay Lethal Updates His ROH Contract Status / Eric Bischoff Explains His Stance On Too Many Pay-Per-Views / 5 Chants Fans Need To Let Die Before 2017! / WWE Caught In The Middle Of NBC Charter Cable Dispute / Kurt Angle’s WWE Return Date Revealed? / Huge Update On Goldberg’s Future / 5 Biggest Transformations In Wrestling History /Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, And More Bring WWE’s Winter Wonderland To Life / 5 Superstars Who Need To Be Repackaged / Paige Drops Huge Announcement On Twitter