AJ Lee Reveals Her Battle With Mental Illness

Former WWE star AJ Lee battled many tough competitors during her career, but today she opened up about the opponent she’s been battling outside the ring. Lee has a book, Crazy is My Superpower, that will be released on April 4, 2017. Today, the former Divas Champion posted a touching excerpt on her site from the book about her battle with mental illness and explained how she hoped her admission could help others.

“But what good is a secret weapon if it only serves me? Now it is time to reveal my secret identity. I am Bipolar and I am proud.

And that is why I wanted to write a book. To shine a light on mental illness, to be vulnerable about the days I let it take control and paid dearly for it, and to tell anyone fighting a similar battle: You are not alone. You are not broken.

Putting my past on the pages of Crazy is My Superpower was beyond terrifying. But I promised myself I would break the tradition of silence. No mission has ever felt this personal. This book is my raw, uncomfortable truth. Each word, my blood and bone. I am so grateful to be able to tell my story.

I hope to be a resource for those fighting similar battles against mental illness. Even if your battle is a different one, my message to you is the same: Embrace your crazy, your imperfection, your weakness–whatever it may be–because it is the most special thing about you.”

The admission makes the storyline AJ worked as the “crazy girl” in the WWE much more personal and possibly even more questionable in hindsight.

AJ Lee’s WWE career lasted six years and she was unquestionably the top diva in the company from 2011 to 2013 and received more screen time than any other woman in the company during that period. In 2014 she appeared less often although she had a lengthy feud with Paige. AJ retried from the WWE in April of 2015 and has since been seen by her husband, CM Punk‘s side as he attempts a transition into a career in the UFC.

