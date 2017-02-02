WWE: Bray Wyatt Leaves A Family Member Behind

The Wyatts attempted to solve their differences tonight on Smackdown LIVE, but after a match between family members, Randy Orton and Luke Harper, the divide seems to be even deeper heading into this weekend’s Royal Rumble.

After Orton defeated Harper with his signature RKO, Bray Wyatt came in to congratulate Orton and seemingly console Harper. Yet, as Wyatt embraced Harper, he suddenly attacked him with his sadistic Sister Abigail finisher.

Orton and Wyatt then left Harper lying in the ring. Has Luke officially been kicked out of the Wyatt Family? How will Harper respond this Sunday when all three Wyatt members are in the 2017 Royal Rumble?

