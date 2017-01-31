WWE: Braun Strowman Set To Face Kevin Owens For The Universal Championship On RAW

RAW opened up tonight with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho bragging about their victories at the Royal Rumble. Unfortunately for Universal Champion, Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman, the reason Owens defeated Roman Reigns, made his way down to the ring to request a favor be returned. Strowman then demanded a Universal Championship match with Owens tonight on RAW. Much to Owens’ dismay, RAW GM Mick Foley came out to make the match official for later in the evening.

With payback in mind, will Roman Reigns find a way to stop the Monster Among Men from getting his championship opportunity?

