WWE Backlash Betting Odds Give Clues About Tonight’s Potential Winners

WWE presents Backlash Sunday night on the WWE Network. The first traditional PPV event since WrestleMania 34 is sure to help set the course for this summer’s major storylines.

Most notably, the WWE championship match between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura will potentially change the course of the Tuesday night brand for the next several months, and the clash between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe will tell us a bit about where Reigns’ ranks in the minds of the WWE decision makers following two unsuccessful attempts to defeat Brock Lesnar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The betting odds for tonight’s show have surfaced and may give us some clues as to who will emerge victorious. As a reminder, a negative number indicates a favorite in a match.

Nakamura is indeed favored to win the WWE champinoship (-210) in his bout with AJ Styles. Given the steam that Nakamura has been powering forward with since his heel turn, the idea that the “King of Strong Style” will walk out champion for the first time seems like a solid bet.

The women’s title match between Charlotte Flair and Carmella is a dead heat, with both women presently holding -110 odds. As we get closer to the show and odds change, a favorite should emerge. Those odds will emerge slightly before showtime on Sunday afternoon.

Seth Rollins (-600) is heavily favored to retain the Intercontinental championship over The Miz. This isn’t surprising given the U.S. title resides on SmackDown, the same brand The Miz is now part of. If Miz were to win, there would be no secondary championship on RAW. Speaking of the U.S. title, that match will see Jeff Hardy defend against Randy Orton, though no odds have been released for that particular bout. We’re betting that Hardy retains.

Nia Jax is the biggest favorite on the card, coming in at -750 to successfully defend her championship against Alexa Bliss. Daniel Bryan is favored (-280) over Big Cass, Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley (-475) are favored over Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and Roman Reigns (-600) is presently tied with Rollins as the second biggest favorite on the show in his bout with Samoa Joe.

The level to which Reigns is favored is surprising considering the bout would seem to be a toss-up heading in, unlike the Rollins match where a winner seems more than obvious given the brand situation. Joe has been on a roll since returning to WWE, so defeating him right now would be quite the statement. Then again, Reigns has two big losses in the last month and so if WWE feels he needs to win over someone like Joe right now, it means Reigns still ranks highly in their plans heading into the summer months.