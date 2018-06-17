WWE Announces Australia Super Show-Down Featuring Massive Main Event

After several months of rumors, WWE has now officially announced a mega show for Australia that should be one of the most attended events in company history.

The event will be held on October 6th at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Stadium and is set to feature what is being advertised as the “final match” between Triple H and The Undertaker, two giants of WWE’s “Attitude Era.”

PopCulture reported back in December that WWE was considering a show for the Melbourne Cricket Ground Stadium. The venue could hold in excess of 100,000 people depending on the stage set-up.

WWE sent out the following press release on Saturday officially announcing the show.

WWE®’S BIGGEST STARS COME TO AUSTRALIA FOR SUPER SHOW-DOWN ON OCTOBER 6 MELBOURNE, Australia and STAMFORD, Conn., June 16, 2018 – In partnership with TEG Dainty, WWE will return to Australia with WWE Super Show-Down, a historic event taking placeat the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, October 6, 2018, featuring the largest roster of WWE Superstars and Legends ever to appear in the country. Tickets for WWE Super Show-Down will go on sale Thursday, June 28 at 10 am AEST via ticketek.com.au. An exclusive Telstra Thanks pre-sale for customers starts this Friday, June 22 at 12noon AEST and is open until Tuesday, June 26 at 10pm AEST. Further ticket information is available at tegdainty.com. The eventwill stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view around the world. Fans attending WWE Super Show-Down will be able to see The Undertaker™ take on Triple H™ for the first time since WrestleMania 28, plus all their favorite Superstars including John Cena™, Ronda Rousey™, Shane McMahon™, Seth Rollins™, Roman Reigns™, Shawn Michaels™, Randy Orton™, Nia Jax™, AJ Styles™, Charlotte Flair™, Daniel Bryan™, The Miz™, Sasha Banks™, Alexa Bliss™, Big Show™, Bray Wyatt™, Australian tag team Billie Kay™ and Peyton Royce of The IIconics™ and many more*. “WWE Super Show-Down will be one of the biggest sports and entertainment events of the decade,” said Paul Dainty, President & CEO of TEG Dainty. “After the historic Global Warning event in 2002, TEG Dainty is excited to be making history once again with WWE. Australia has always been a special place for WWE and our fans are among the most enthusiastic on the globe. This once-in-a-lifetime spectacular will showcase Australia to a global audience of millions in one of the world’s most iconic sports stadiums.” “WWE Super Show-Down will be an epic event,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “Our partnership with Paul Dainty reflects our ongoing commitment to the market and provides an opportunity to deliver an event of this magnitude.” “The eyes of the world will be on the Melbourne Cricket Ground in October when thousands of visitors from across Australia and the world descend on our great city for WWE Super Show-Down,” said Victorian Minister for Tourism & Major Events, John Eren. “The Victorian Government will keep bringing the biggest events to our state because these events are good for our economy, good for our tourism industry and good for local jobs.” The largest WWE event previously held in Australia was the Global Warning event in 2002 at Melbourne’s Etihad Stadium, setting an entertainment attendance record of 56,743. *Talent line-up subject to change.

A video was also released earlier Saturday with Vince McMahon announcing the show.

The event is being billed as WWE Super Show-Down and will be aired live on the WWE Network, similar to past supershows held overseas in Saudi Arabia and Japan, despite the time difference. The event looks to feature stars from both RAW and SmackDown rosters.