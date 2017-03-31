WWE Announces Who Will Induct Kurt Angle Into Hall Of Fame

Your Olympic Hero, Kurt Angle, will be returning home to headline this year’s 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame and the WWE has announced that he will be inducted by none other than the 16 time World Champion, John Cena.

Cena had his first televised match against Angle on Smackdown in 2002 and leaned heavily on the former WWE Grand Slam Champion in his early days on the WWE roster.

The two would also have a memorable feud during Cena’s Thuganomics era, that included a hilarious Kurt Angle rap battle. Cena’s speech to his former mentor will definitely be a highlight of WrestleMania weekend.

BREAKING: @JohnCena will induct the man he debuted against, @RealKurtAngle, into the @WWE Hall of Fame on March 31! https://t.co/KFXMwoKIDk — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2017

Angle took to Twitter to give his feelings on the Cenation leader putting him into the Hall.

I’m beyond honored to have the legendary @JohnCena inducting me into the 2017 WWE HOF. #finishwherewestarted #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) March 16, 2017

During Monday night’s “Bring It To The Table”, WWE broadcaster Corey Graves presented a preview clip of his recent sit-down interview with Kurt Angle. Angle spoke about returning home to the WWE family and addressed his legacy.

Angle says he still wants to be considered the greatest of all time and does not want people saying, “He could have been the greatest if he would have just stayed out of trouble.”

Angle will be the subject of a new WWE 24 documentary special. It’s unknown at this point if the Kurt Angle WWE 24 will air before WrestleMania, or if they’ll wait until afterwards to include footage of his Hall of Fame induction.

The WWE Hall Of Fame will take place Friday night, March 31st, and can be seen live on the WWE Network.

