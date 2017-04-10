WWE Announces First Roster Move In Superstar Shake-Up

The first official move of the WWE‘s Shake-Up has taken place as WWE.com just announced that Smackdown Live star, Apollo Crews has been traded to Monday Night Raw.

Apollo says that while he enjoyed his time at Smackdown and getting a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, he was thrilled to be working with WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle on the red side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It doesn’t appear that Crews was traded for a Raw superstar, which leaves the rules to this week’s Shake-up that much more up in the air.

While on Smackdown, Crews never really gained any traction with the fans other than having them wonder why he was smiling all the time.

With a new start on Raw, Apollo can hopefully redefine himself and gain some much needed character development. Despite having all the physical tools in the world, many believed the 29 year old star was brought up from NXT too soon during last year’s draft.

We will keep you posted on any further roster moves as they arrive.

MORE WWE:

WWE Star Out With Ankle Injury

Roman Reigns Said Brock Lesnar Wanted To Kill Him

Highest Paid WWE Salaries Revealed