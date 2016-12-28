WWE: AJ Styles Retains, Will Wrestle John Cena At The Royal Rumble

Smackdown Live continues to be the gold standard for televised wrestling programs in the WWE. Tonight, in what seemed like a throw-away triple threat match between AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin, turned into an absolute classic that managed to make a star out of Corbin while capping off the greatest debut year in WWE history for AJ Styles. Oh, and Ziggler was there too.

The finish saw Corbin hit the End of Days on Ziggler only to be met with a Phenomenal forearm from Styles. AJ then covered Dolph (the perrenial scapegoat) and pick up the victory.

After the match, we got to see a preview for the 2017 Royal Rumble when a returning John Cena came down to the ring to shake AJ’s hand. As Styles already has a winning record against the 15 time champ, it seems hard to believe that Cena will be stopped once again on his quest to tie Ric Flair’s record of 16 world titles.

Lurking in the background, of course, is a heavily rumored match with The Undertaker. Both Styles and Cena’s names have been mentioned for possible opponents for the Undertaker heading into Wrestlemania season.

Who would you like to see holding the Smackdown WWE Championship as we prepare for the road to Wrestlemania 33?

