WWE Addresses John Cena and Nikki Bella Breakup

John Cena and Nikki Bella shocked the wrestling and reality television worlds on Sunday night when the couple announced they were breaking off their engagement.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” Bella said in a statement posted to Instagram. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

In a surprising move, WWE addressed the split on Monday afternoon by publishing a story with the announcement to WWE.com.

While the company hasn’t held back on posting stories of engagements, weddings, pregnancy announcements and child birth’s of its talent, break-ups are usually not reported on.

However, given that Cena proposed to Bella in the middle of the ring during WrestleMania 33 last year and that their relationship was the subject of multiple storylines, it’s possible the company felt addressing the split was unavoidable.

A source told PEOPLE on Monday that the former Divas Champion is “devastated” over the split.

“She never gave him an ultimatum. He talked a really good game about having changed, about having his priorities straight, about knowing what’s important, and that it was her. But as the day got closer, it was like he just went back to who he’s always been — which is someone who puts himself first, always,” the insider said. “He’s an incredibly dedicated, driven, ambitious guy. And for the longest time, he said he didn’t think he had room in his life for a spouse or kids. It seems like in the end that was still the truth.”

The source continued, “But in that case, he never should’ve proposed, let alone in front of millions of people. Now she’s heartbroken.”

The two were reportedly planning on tying the knot in Mexico on May 5. However, Cena admitted in a previous interview that the two would go for months on end without seeing each other.

“Anytime I get upset, I always just realize that I can’t live without her and I love her and that’s why I cave in on a lot of stuff. It takes being able to mesh two lives,” he said in March. “She’s super busy and sometimes we don’t see each other for months at a time, but when we do see each other, it’s our time and it’s our time together. I think, for now at least, that is certainly what’s making this work.”