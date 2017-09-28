WWE 2K18 Downloadable Content Revealed

The WWE’s yearly video game release is on the horizon, with WWE 2K18 scheduled to be released for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 13.

With that release always comes some highly anticipated downloadable content (DLC) in the months following the release. This year is no different, and 2K Sports officially announced this year’s downloadable content on Wednesday.

The official press release from 2K Sports is below.

WWE 2K18 DLC and Season Pass Announced 2K announced Wednesday the Season Pass and downloadable content offerings for WWE 2K18, adding a new competitive level to the highly anticipated WWE video game. The return of The Hardy Boyz, the accelerated track to MyPlayer stardom and a slew of new moves are among the offerings included in the WWE 2K18 DLC packs. Moreover, the WWE 2K18 Season Pass will include access to all of these announced DLC offerings. 2K confirmed details for five DLC packs, each designed to boost the WWE 2K18 roster, the in-game move sets and playable character attributes. The renowned video game publisher will begin releasing the individual DLC packs in late 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Players looking to pick up all of these DLC packs and save a little money can also purchase the WWE 2K18 Season Pass. For only $29.99, Season Pass subscribers can gain access to the DLC offerings listed below as they become available. Details for each WWE 2K18 DLC pack are as follows: Accelerator (available for $4.99) * Players will gain access to all unlockable content available at launch in the game’s VC Purchasable section (excluding downloadable content). * Players can also decide the overall rankings and attribute levels for all playable characters throughout the life of the product. * The Accelerator will be available for $4.99. Enduring Icons Pack * Playable WWE Superstars: Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. * Playable WWE Hall of Famers: Beth Phoenix and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. * The Enduring Icons Pack will be available for $9.99. MyPlayer Kick Start * Players will gain access to unlock and boost MyPlayer ratings and attributes made available at launch as part of the game’s MyCareer mode. * Players can also unlock all clothing made available at launch that provides attribute boosts in MyCareer. * MyPlayer Kick Start will be available for $9.99. New Moves Pack * Explore a wide variety of new in-game moves, including the Tye-Breaker (made popular by Tye Dillinger); the Crash Landing (made popular by Kassius Ohno); the Pumphandle Death Valley Driver (made popular by Akam); and the Swinging Sleeper Slam (made popular by WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page). * The New Moves Pack will be available for $3.99. NXT Generation Pack * Playable WWE and NXT Superstars: Aleister Black, Drew McIntyre, Elias, Lars Sullivan and Ruby Riot. * The NXT Generation Pack will be available for $9.99.

WWE 2K18 is one of the most anticipated in many years. It features a new graphics engine, which is evident in the screen shots and video released so far that show a far better looking game than last year. The popular Universe Mode has received a much needed update, as has MyCareer.

While the Legends Pack announced in the press release might not be as exciting as some of the names that were DLC in recent years, many of the biggest names of wrestling’s past are already in the game. That said, the addition of two of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history with the Hardy Boyz and the Rock ‘N Roll Express is certainly nothing to gloss over. The NXT pack should be extremely popular if only for the the addition of Aleister Black to the game.