WWE Considered Surprising Name for 205 Live General Manager

Daniel Bryan announced at the beginning of this week’s 205 Live that a General Manager would soon be revealed for the show.

Bryan’s announcement came on the heels of Enzo Amore being stripped of the cruiserweight title and being released from the company over an alleged sexual assault. The situation with a vacant title parlayed right into WWE‘s already existing plans to reveal a 205 Live General Manager.

Videos by PopCulture.com

#SDLive GM @WWEDanielBryan announces that #205Live will get a brand-new General Manager NEXT WEEK, and that person will address the #Cruiserweight Championship situation. pic.twitter.com/0JR662P0ZR — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2018

What might surprise you, though, is one of the names who came up already as a potential GM: Summer Rae.

According to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Summer was pitched the idea before she was released from the company back in October of last year. At that time, officials were just awaiting confirmation from Vince McMahon on announcing that they would be appointing a 205 Live GM. Summer was informed of the idea, however, despite no confirmation of moving forward by McMahon.

The Observer goes on to note that the plan for Summer to serve as the brand’s GM was ditched, with one reason being that she would be taller than virtually all of the performers on the brand.

The new GM of 205 Live will be announced on next Tuesday’s night edition of the show following SmackDown. The authority figure will go on to announce the particular plans of how WWE will go about crowning a new cruiserweight champion.