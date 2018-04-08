See Alicia Fox Confront Ronda Rousey’s Husband Before WrestleMania 34

WWE Diva Alicia Fox and Ronda Rousey’s husband got into a heated argument ahead of WrestleMania 34, and it was caught on camera.

The Sun obtained a cell phone video of Fox arguing with Rousey’s husband, MMA fighter Travis Browne, in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The former WWE Divas Champion is shown getting in Browne’s face and pointing her finger directly at him.

“You are f—ing rude,” Fox says in the clip. “And I can’t believe you.”

Browne repeatedly says the phrase, “I’m not being rude,” to her in response.

A third party soon steps in to break up the disagreement, but Fox is still fuming. She then turns her attention to the anonymous cameraman and shoves her hand over the camera.

Fox can be scene wearing her WrestleMania badge in the clip.

Neither party has commented on the video since it leaked.

Fox’s social media has been silent, with the exception of one post on her Instagram. In the throwback shot, Fox is shown standing with fellow Divas Nikki and Brie Bella.

The Total Divas cast member’s career has been slowed down in recent months due to an injury.

Just before the 2018 Royal Rumble, Fox suffered a broken tailbone that is preventing her from competing in the ring. This cost her her spot in the first ever women’s Royal Rumble match, which took place during this year’s event.

This also forced her to drop out of WWE‘s Mixed Match Challenge web series. She was set to partner with Goldust, but she was replaced by Mandy Rose after the injury occurred.

Browne was in New Orleans to support his wife, who is set to make her in-ring debut at WrestleMania.

Rousey will team up with Kurt Angle, the current general manager of Monday Night Raw, to take on WWE power couple Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon.

Her arrival has been met with mixed reactions from the WWE locker room, especially from the WWE Divas. Several wrestlers, such as Nia Jax and Sasha Banks, have spoken out about their resistance to accepting Rousey into the WWE family.

“We are a very tight-knit family at WWE,” Nia Jax recently told Busted Open Radio. “We are very protective of our family. When an outsider comes in, you want to make sure the outsider is worthy to step into the family. When Sasha Banks says she had nothing nice to say (on a previous episode of Busted Open), it’s not necessarily that she wants to go out and be mean, but rather making sure that this outsider is worthy to step into her family.”