Watch: The Undertaker Botches a Big Boot on John Cena

The Undertaker shocked the world on Sunday night as he appeared at WrestleMania 34 to answer John Cena’s challenge to a one-on-one match.

And while “The Deadman” looked perfect in delivering one final Tombstone Piledriver, he didn’t quite hit the mark on his signature Big Boot spot.

After weeks of calling him out, Cena entered Sunday night believing he didn’t have a match booked for WrestleMania 34. As a result, he actually bought a ticket and sat in the crowd to watch the first few matches of the evening.

Then, just as Charlotte Flair finished celebrating defending her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Asuka, a referee ran down to Cena and told him The Undertaker had been spotted backstage.

Cena made his way down to the ring later in the night in full gear, waiting for Undertaker to appear. The lights in the stadium went out, but out walked Elias instead of “The Phenom.” After poking fun at Cena and the New Orleans crowd with one of his songs, Elias wound up flat on his back when Cena delivered an Attitude Adjustment.

He made his way back up the ramp, looking defeated that the legend he’d been calling out for weeks never bothered to show up. But then the lights went out again, and a spotlight shined down on the ring on Undertaker’s hat and coat, which were left just as they had been at the end of WrestleMania 33 a year ago. Lightning appeared to strike the hat and the lights went out again. Then in a cloud of smoke, The Undertaker appeared at the top of the ramp and marched his way down to the ring.

Cena, shocked by the entire encounter, stood on the opposite end of the ring and the highly-anticipated match was underway.

But this was not the clash of legends many were hoping for, as Undertaker managed to defeat Cena in just two minutes and 45 seconds. He finished the 16-time world champion with a Tombstone Piledriver, then walked back up the ramp without saying a word.

Ever since he first called him out on the March 12 episode of Monday Night Raw, Cena had been using every trick he could think of to lure the Undertaker out of presumed retirement. He even went so far as to use Undertaker’s signature taunts and finishing moves in a match with Kane.