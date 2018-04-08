The Undertaker Reportedly Spotted in New Orleans Ahead of WrestleMania 34

Despite John Cena asking for an answer to his challenge week after week, The Undertaker has not appeared on WWE television in the lead up to Sunday’s WrestleMania 34 event.

However, if new reports are true, The Deadman is already in New Orleans ahead of Sunday night’s show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Mike Johnson at PWInsider reported on Saturday that Undertaker had been spotted in the city. And while that doesn’t confirm his participation on Sunday will be an actual match with John Cena or the setup to a match at a later date, it does give fans hope that there will be some sort of payoff on Sunday.

Despite still being one of the biggest stars in the company, Cena is not officially booked for a match on Sunday. He failed to win the Royal Rumble, lost in the Elimination Chamber match for a shot at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship and lost a Six-Pack Challenge for the WWE Championship shortly thereafter.

On the March 12 edition of Monday Night Raw, Cena teased the idea that he would simply attend the show as fan by buying a ticket. But after realizing there was nothing WWE could do to stop him from buying a ticket, he decided to do the one thing he was allegedly told was impossible — he challenged The Undertaker to a one-on-one match.

By despite Cena’s passionate promo calling out The Undertaker and criticizing him for disappearing after WrestleMania 33, “The Phenom” gave no response. Cena’s promos (and trolling on social media) eventually led to him facing Kane on the March 26 episode of Raw, where he went so far as to imitate Undertaker’s taunts and finishing moves. And yet still Cena was left without an answer.

On Monday, mere days away from WrestleMania, Cena put forward one final plea before accepting that’d he wouldn’t have a match at this year’s WrestleMania.

“Do you hear that, Undertaker? That is four weeks straight of an entire audience, people around the world, pouring their hearts out for you. And you don’t have the common decency to stand up and do a damn thing. Am I upset about WrestleMania? Nah. Am I upset with The Undertaker? Hell yeah. You can ignore me all you want, but Undertaker the second you ignore these people, you are a dead man walking.”

Other matches featured on Sunday’s WrestleMania 34 card include AJ Styles versus Shinsuke Nakamura, Roman Reigns versus Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey teaming up with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.