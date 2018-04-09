WrestleMania 34: John Cena Told Undertaker Has Arrived

Moments after Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship on Sunday, a referee ran out from backstage and went down to where John Cena was sitting at ringside.

The microphone didn’t pick up everything, but the ref could be heard saying that The Undertaker had arrived at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Cena jumped to his feet, hopped over the barricade and ran backstage.

Cena has been on a mission to find a match at WrestleMania for months, but kept coming up short at every turn. He made it to the final three at the Royal Rumble in January, but was eliminated by eventual winner Shinsuke Nakamura. He then tried to earn a shot at Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship but was pinned by Braun Strowman inside the Elimination Chamber. Finally, he earned himself a spot in the Six-Pack Challenge match for the WWE Championship at Fastlane, but lost there too.

Finally on the March 12 episode of Monday Night Raw, Cena did the one thing he thought was impossible — he called out The Undertaker to match at WrestleMania.

“Mic’s still on, I’m still here. It ain’t the WWE, and it ain’t any of you keeping that from happening,” Cena said in his promo. “There is one individual keeping a match at WrestleMania with The Undertaker from happening. And that’s The Undertaker. So allow me to address The Undertaker himself — get over your own ego.”

“You see the difference between you and me is when I fail, I get back up, I put a smile on my face and I go to work to kick ass the next day. When you fail you hide your head in the sand, never to be seen from again because you’re so ashamed and embarrassed of what people will say about you,” Cena continued. “Amazing that a symbol so strong is really so fragile. Stop hiding behind your lame excuses. You are not too old, you are not washed up, you are not broken down. Because if you was broken down, you wouldn’t be posting videos of your workout videos on your wife’s Instagram.”

Cena proceeded to do everything he could in the following weeks to get Undertaker’s attention, from promos to impersonations during matches to trolling on social media, but nothing earned a response from “The Deadman.”

Undertaker has not competed in a match since WrestleMania 33 when he lost in the main event to Roman Reigns.