Did you miss a fragment of WWE‘s magnum opus that was WrestleMania 34? Or after 7 hours of wrestling, do you need a little more? Well, you’re in the perfect place—welcome to Pop Culture’s WrestleMania 34 Recap and Spoilers!

The New Orleans mega show arguably had the most anticipated card in WWE history. Featuring Ronda Rousey‘s first WWE match, Daniel Bryan’s official comeback, the return of the Undertaker, Asuka’s streak, Roman Reigns‘ boo birds, Finn Balor’s abs, Charlotte Flair’s moonsault, and John Cena in a mid-life crisis, there was plenty to digest.

And we will have it all neatly packaged for you right here when WWE shuts off its cameras.

WrestleMania Pre-Show

Andre the Giant Battle Royal

Winner: Woken Matt Hardy

The actual match went exactly as you’d expect, but everything stopped when Bray Wyatt came along. Bray’s guest appearance helped Woken Matt secure the victory and the pair of eccentrics look to have made a comic bond.

Cruiserweight Championship Match

Winner: Cedric Alexander

Women’s WrestleMania Battle Royal

Winner: Naomi

This match will be remembered for two things:

1. Bianca Belair

2. The public execution of Bayley

It appeared Bayley had achieved her finest moment as a WWE Superstar when she eliminated Sasha Banks to the glee of the Superdome. However, she forgot about Naomi and went from hero to goat in the blink of an eye. Congrats to Naomi, tears to Bayley.

Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match

Winner: Seth Rollins

As WrestleMania 34’s first official match it was up to The Miz, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor to set the tone for a 7-hour show. Well, they delivered a frenzied match that left us begging for more.

However rocking Game of Thrones inspired gear, Seth Rollins became the new Intercontinental Champion.

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Winner: Charlotte Flair

For months, we’ve been told no one was ready for Asuka—turns out, Charlotte Flair actually was.

Armed with the explosive offense and backed by the longest winning streak in WWE history, it seemed Asuka would stay undefeated forever. However, a lengthy Figure 8 saw Asuka and we got our first massive surprise of WrestleMania 34

US Championship Match

Winner: Jinder Mahal

For those hoping the days of Jinder Mahal holding WWE gold would never return, then we have bad news: Jinder is your new US Champion.

His win was yet another ‘Mania surprise at sentiments had Randy Orton retaining or Rusev having the ultimate Rusev Day as a newly crowned US Championship. However, it looks like we’re in store for another helping of The Modern Day Maharaja to being post-WrestleMania 2018.

Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

Winner: Rousey & Angle

While there will be other memorable moments during WrestleMania 34, Ronda Rousey’s WWE debut may prove to be the show’s quintessential highlight.

With wonderful efforts by Angle, Triple H, and Stephanie, Rousey wowed the Superdome crowd with routine. Despite unprecedented expectations, Rousey’s first WWE match may prove to be timeless footage.

It looks like WWE found the ever elusive lightning in a bottle.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Winner: The Bludgeon Brothers

The Usos, New Day, and Bludgeon Brothers had the unfortunate task of following Ronda Rousey. Their match went a flat five minutes but did crown new champions in Harper and Rowan.

John Cena vs. The Undertaker

Winner: The Undertaker

After trolling The Undertaker for weeks, John Cena finally got his response from The Deadman.

After disposing of the catfishing Elias, it looked like Cena would actually go dateless in New Orleans. However just before he could make it backstage, The Undertaker made his presence felt.

When the lights came back on after Taker’s storied entrance, the 53-year old was all business. In merely minutes, The Deadman defeated John Cena.

Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Winner: Bryan and McMahon

Just because Daniel Bryan’s WrestleMania win was obvious, doesn’t mean it still couldn’t be awesome.

Bryan electrified the Superdome crowd as he zoomed around the ring like it was 2015. After a running knee and Yes Lock to Sami Zayn, Bryan and Shane were victorious.

It’s safe to say the Yes Movement is in full effect.

RAW Women’s Championship

Winner: Nia Jax

Alexa Bliss and Jax have had one of the more dedicated build ups on the road to WrestleMania as their story has hinged on the RAW Women’s Champion is a nasty bully. Her New Orleans comeuppance was expected, and that’s exactly what happened.

This was a fun match, but it was meant to show off the decimating power of Jax. After a Samoan Drop from the second rope, Bliss was toast.

Nia’s crowning moment was one to remember as her first WWE Championship brought her to tears.

They could hear this one all the way in ALABAMA.#WrestleMania @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/cOw6igFfnC — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018

WWE Championship

Winner: AJ Styles

Fans were preparing to watch one of the greatest matches in the history of WWE when AJ Styles met Shinsuke Nakamura in New Orleans. While we didn’t get that, we did get a massive heel turn.

Style retained his WWE Championship after a nifty Styles Clash. But the real fireworks came after the match when Nakamura feigned sportsmanship before crumbling Styles with a low blow.

Nakamura poured on the punishment outside of the ring as the Superdome crowd watched in a shocked silence.

This may not be the #Kinshasa @ShinsukeN expected to deliver tonight, but it will be remembered for years to come… #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/9UfehXmows — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018

RAW Tag Team Championship

Winner: Braun Strowmn and “Nicholas”

For weeks, the WWE Universe tried to solve the puzzle of Braun Strowman’s mystery partner. Names like Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, Big Show, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, and Batista all made rounds in the rumor mill. But it was Nicholas—a young fan literally picked out of the audience by Strowman.

Nicholas actually did get tagged in, but his moment was short lived. Strowman took the wheel and got the victory and now he and a random boy are now the RAW Tag Team Championships.

WWE Universal Championship

In a shocking turn of event, Brock Lesnar beat Roman Reigns to keep his WWE Universal Championship.