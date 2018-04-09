Did you miss a fragment of WWE‘s magnum opus that was WrestleMania 34? Or after 7 hours of wrestling, do you need a little more? Well, you’re in the perfect place—welcome to Pop Culture’s WrestleMania 34 Recap and Spoilers!
The New Orleans mega show arguably had the most anticipated card in WWE history. Featuring Ronda Rousey‘s first WWE match, Daniel Bryan’s official comeback, the return of the Undertaker, Asuka’s streak, Roman Reigns‘ boo birds, Finn Balor’s abs, Charlotte Flair’s moonsault, and John Cena in a mid-life crisis, there was plenty to digest.
WrestleMania Pre-Show
Andre the Giant Battle Royal
Winner: Woken Matt Hardy
The actual match went exactly as you’d expect, but everything stopped when Bray Wyatt came along. Bray’s guest appearance helped Woken Matt secure the victory and the pair of eccentrics look to have made a comic bond.
A DELIGHTFUL assist from @WWEBrayWyatt makes #WOKEN @MATTHARDYBRAND the 2018 #AndreTheGiant Memorial Battle Royal winner! pic.twitter.com/lFqCzGvBKw— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2018
Cruiserweight Championship Match
Winner: Cedric Alexander
Congratulations to the NEWWWWWW @WWE #Cruiserweight Champion @CedricAlexander! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/rwCMrKBKcW— 205Live (@WWE205Live) April 8, 2018
Women’s WrestleMania Battle Royal
Winner: Naomi
This match will be remembered for two things:
1. Bianca Belair
2. The public execution of Bayley
It appeared Bayley had achieved her finest moment as a WWE Superstar when she eliminated Sasha Banks to the glee of the Superdome. However, she forgot about Naomi and went from hero to goat in the blink of an eye. Congrats to Naomi, tears to Bayley.
FEELIN’ THAT GLOW! @NaomiWWE shocks @itsBayleyWWE to WIN the first-ever #WrestleMania Women’s #BattleRoyal! pic.twitter.com/genD3igJki— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018
Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match
Winner: Seth Rollins
As WrestleMania 34’s first official match it was up to The Miz, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor to set the tone for a 7-hour show. Well, they delivered a frenzied match that left us begging for more.
However rocking Game of Thrones inspired gear, Seth Rollins became the new Intercontinental Champion.
As the one and only @HowardFinkel would say…— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2018
HERE IS YOUR WINNER AND NEWWWWWWW #ICChampion, @WWERollins! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/MrWh15ze93
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Winner: Charlotte Flair
For months, we’ve been told no one was ready for Asuka—turns out, Charlotte Flair actually was.
Armed with the explosive offense and backed by the longest winning streak in WWE history, it seemed Asuka would stay undefeated forever. However, a lengthy Figure 8 saw Asuka and we got our first massive surprise of WrestleMania 34
STREAK OVER.@MsCharlotteWWE is STILL your #SDLive #WomensChampion! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/HatXddEds4— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2018
Counters on counters on counters….— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2018
It’s QUEEN vs. EMPRESS for the #SmackDown #WomensTitle at #WrestleMania! @MsCharlotteWWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/xAORAZ5ldQ
US Championship Match
Winner: Jinder Mahal
For those hoping the days of Jinder Mahal holding WWE gold would never return, then we have bad news: Jinder is your new US Champion.
His win was yet another ‘Mania surprise at sentiments had Randy Orton retaining or Rusev having the ultimate Rusev Day as a newly crowned US Championship. However, it looks like we’re in store for another helping of The Modern Day Maharaja to being post-WrestleMania 2018.
NOBODY kicks out of the #Khallas!@JinderMahal spoils #RusevDay OUTTA NOWHERE to capture #USTitle GLORY! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/PPPOGftSlv— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon
Winner: Rousey & Angle
While there will be other memorable moments during WrestleMania 34, Ronda Rousey’s WWE debut may prove to be the show’s quintessential highlight.
With wonderful efforts by Angle, Triple H, and Stephanie, Rousey wowed the Superdome crowd with routine. Despite unprecedented expectations, Rousey’s first WWE match may prove to be timeless footage.
It looks like WWE found the ever elusive lightning in a bottle.
AND HERE WE GO! #TeamRousey#WrestleMania @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/ScNSwhcfKE— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
ROWDY @RondaRousey is PLAYING THE GAME!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/1vBO7aiigG— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018
Time for some VICTORY HIGH FIVES for #TeamRousey!#WrestleMania @RondaRousey @RealKurtAngle pic.twitter.com/cpFm8Mweoy— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018
SmackDown Tag Team Championship
Winner: The Bludgeon Brothers
The Usos, New Day, and Bludgeon Brothers had the unfortunate task of following Ronda Rousey. Their match went a flat five minutes but did crown new champions in Harper and Rowan.
The #SDLive tag team division will never be the same…— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
The #BludgeonBrothers are your NEW SmackDown #TagTeamChampions! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/odDTzlYdox
John Cena vs. The Undertaker
Winner: The Undertaker
After trolling The Undertaker for weeks, John Cena finally got his response from The Deadman.
After disposing of the catfishing Elias, it looked like Cena would actually go dateless in New Orleans. However just before he could make it backstage, The Undertaker made his presence felt.
When the lights came back on after Taker’s storied entrance, the 53-year old was all business. In merely minutes, The Deadman defeated John Cena.
The #Undertaker has answered the call.#WrestleMania @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/DjveaXlUxN— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
Daniel Bryan & Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
Winner: Bryan and McMahon
Just because Daniel Bryan’s WrestleMania win was obvious, doesn’t mean it still couldn’t be awesome.
Bryan electrified the Superdome crowd as he zoomed around the ring like it was 2015. After a running knee and Yes Lock to Sami Zayn, Bryan and Shane were victorious.
It’s safe to say the Yes Movement is in full effect.
Are @SamiZayn‘s lights OUT?— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018
YEP! #WrestleMania @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/W4NvJ0UoQr
RAW Women’s Championship
Winner: Nia Jax
Alexa Bliss and Jax have had one of the more dedicated build ups on the road to WrestleMania as their story has hinged on the RAW Women’s Champion is a nasty bully. Her New Orleans comeuppance was expected, and that’s exactly what happened.
This was a fun match, but it was meant to show off the decimating power of Jax. After a Samoan Drop from the second rope, Bliss was toast.
Nia’s crowning moment was one to remember as her first WWE Championship brought her to tears.
The emotions come RUSHING out as @NiaJaxWWE defeats @AlexaBliss_WWE to become the NEWWWW #RAW #WomensChampion! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/833pz4sgmn— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
They could hear this one all the way in ALABAMA.#WrestleMania @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/cOw6igFfnC— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018
WWE Championship
Winner: AJ Styles
Fans were preparing to watch one of the greatest matches in the history of WWE when AJ Styles met Shinsuke Nakamura in New Orleans. While we didn’t get that, we did get a massive heel turn.
Style retained his WWE Championship after a nifty Styles Clash. But the real fireworks came after the match when Nakamura feigned sportsmanship before crumbling Styles with a low blow.
Nakamura poured on the punishment outside of the ring as the Superdome crowd watched in a shocked silence.
WHY, @ShinsukeN, WHY?! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/D0TVqqfEzt— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
This may not be the #Kinshasa @ShinsukeN expected to deliver tonight, but it will be remembered for years to come… #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/9UfehXmows— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
RAW Tag Team Championship
Winner: Braun Strowmn and “Nicholas”
For weeks, the WWE Universe tried to solve the puzzle of Braun Strowman’s mystery partner. Names like Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, Big Show, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, and Batista all made rounds in the rumor mill. But it was Nicholas—a young fan literally picked out of the audience by Strowman.
Nicholas actually did get tagged in, but his moment was short lived. Strowman took the wheel and got the victory and now he and a random boy are now the RAW Tag Team Championships.
WE HAVE NEWWWWWW #RAW #TagTeamChampions at #WrestleMania…@BraunStrowman & Nicholas!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZCYrBxVydd— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018
WWE Universal Championship
In a shocking turn of event, Brock Lesnar beat Roman Reigns to keep his WWE Universal Championship.
#TheBeast @BrockLesnar has done it AGAIN. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/7MD8X4DnAm— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018