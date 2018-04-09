WrestleMania 34: Seth Rollins Wins the Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins won his first Interncontinental Championship on Sunday, defeating The Miz and Finn Balor at WrestleMania 34.

Late in the match, Balor hit Miz with Coup De Grace and looked inches away from winning his first intercontinental championship, but Rollins broke up the pin by knocking Balor out with a Curb Stomp. He then lined himself up in the corner and delivered a curb stomp to the Miz for the cover.

With the win, Rollins becomes the 11th Superstar in modern WWE history to become a Grand Slam Champion, winning the WWE, United States, Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships during their career.

Miz entered the night as an eight-time Intercontinental Champion, one reign short of tying Chris Jericho for the most in WWE history. He also entered just a few days away from breaking Pedro Morales’ record for most days as Intercontinental Champion at 619 days (though Morales set that record by only holding the belt twice). He won the championship by upsetting Roman Reigns at the RAW 25 event at the Barclays Center back in January. He only defended the title once between then and Sunday night, successfully retaining in a rematch with Reigns.

Following Elimination Chamber, Miz made the claim on Raw that his championship was worth more than the Universal Championship held by Brock Lesnar, since Lesnar was not defending the title consistently. He demanded to know who his opponent for WrestleMania was, but Raw General Manager Kurt Angle would no give him a straight answer. Instead, he put him in back to back matches against Rollins and Balor, which Miz lost both. Angle announced a triple threat match between the three the following week.

Both Rollins and Balor entered the night hungry for a singles championship, as neither had held one in quite some time. Balor (in his Demon King form) defeated Rollins to become the first Universal Champion at SummerSlam in 2016, but was forced to relinquish the title the following night due to a shoulder injury he suffered during the match. He was unable to compete until the night after WrestleMania 33.

Rollins, after returning from an injury of his own, defeated Roman Reigns to become a two-time WWE Champion at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in June 2016, only to lose it moments later when Dean Ambrose cashed in his MITB contract.

The two finally made peace in 2017, capturing the Raw Tag Team Championships from The Bar at SummerSlam last year. After a brief reunion of the Shield, Ambrose was sidelined with a tricep injury in December. Rollins briefly captured the Raw tag titles again with Jason Jordan, but that team was scrapped shortly after when Jordan had to undergo neck surgery in February.