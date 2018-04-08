WrestleMania 34: Rey Mysterio Reportedly Spotted at New Orleans Hotel

With rumors of him arriving at WrestleMania 34 spreading for months, former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio was spotted at a hotel in New Orleans on Sunday morning according to PWInsider.

PWI’s Mike Johnson reports Mysterio was always planning on being in town for WrestleMania weekend, as he had been booked for an autograph signing session at the Wrestlecon fan convention on Saturday.

Mysterio suffered a torn bicep injury in early March, forcing him to pull out of the New Japan Strong Style Evolved event in Long Beach, California on March 25. He officially ruled himself out of wrestling on March 29 when in an interview on Below the Belt with Brendan Schaub he revealed he was not going to be healthy enough to compete.

“Unfortunately, I just suffered a torn bicep three weeks ago. Opted not to get surgery. It’s a full tear but I’m just gonna kick back, do some therapy for it and hopefully I’ll be ready next month,” Mysterio said.

Of course in the world of professional wrestling everything has to be taken with a grain of salt, as you can never know for certain if something is a work until after the fact. If Mysterio is actually in better condition than he has let on, he could make a surprise appearance at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday.

One spot Mysterio could easily slide into would be Braun Strowman’s mystery tag partner. “The Monster Among Men” is scheduled to take on Sheamus and Cesaro for the Raw Tag Team Championships on Sunday, but was ordered to Kurt Angle to find himself a tag team partner. Despite many requests from the tag champs, Strowman has kept quiet over who it will end up being.

Another role Mysterio could find himself in is announcing his involvement in the 205 Live roster. The cruiserweight division has been in a rebuilding phase ever since Enzo Amore was stripped of the Cruiserweight Championship and fired of rape allegations, and Mysterio would provide a huge boost as he was a pioneer of WCW and original WWE cruiserweight divisions.

In his 13 years with the company, Mysterio was a two-time world champion, a three-time Cruiserwieght champion, a four-time tag team champion and a Royal Rumble winner. His first big Wrestlemania moment came at WrestleMania 22, when he defeated Kurt Angle and Randy Orton in a triple threat match to win the World Heavyweight Champion.

He last appeared in WWE as a surprise entrant in the 2018 Royal Rumble back in January.