WWE Rumor: Up to Five WWE Championships Will Change Hands at WrestleMania

Wrestlemania 34 will see nine WWE titles defended in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. And reportedly over half of those championship belts could have new owners by show’s end.

According to Cagesideseats, up to five title switches could happen during Sunday’s seven-hour extravaganza. This would mark complete changing of the guard to WWE’s upper echelon and, to be frank, it’s overdue.

While WWE doesn’t have an offseason, the end of WrestleMania always feels like a new chapter. Fresh faces on old titles may be the perfect way to kick off 2018’s WWE “season.”

So let’s have some fun—if possibly 55 percent of the title will change hands, which ones are most likely to fall into new hands?

One of the safest bets you’ll find is Roman Reigns beating Brock Lesnar to become the Universal Champion. With rumors of Lesnar’s jetting for UFC at an all-time high, it appears that the Beast Incarnate will at least take a hiatus from WWE’s ring. That and conventional wisdom says that WrestleMania 34 is all about the coronation of Roman Reigns.

Both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships seem destined to swap hands as well. Particularly on the RAW side as Nia Jax has enjoyed one of the more organic launches to the top of the company in recent memory. Her win, while hardly a surprise, will be well deserved. Asuka beating Charlotte Flair appears to be a formality as well, however, it is never wise to pick against Charlotte Flair in any WWE match. Throw in the possibility of Carmella cashing in and we officially have a muddy scenario.

AJ Styles may be approaching his final moments as WWE Champion, also. His opponent, Shinsuke Nakamura, looks be-be getting prepped for a significant push and that begins with him as the new WWE Champion.

The Intercontinental Championship picture is less clear as The Miz, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins all have legitimate cases to hold the prestigious title. The Miz makes history if he wins, but WWE may be ready to launch Balor or Rollins main event babyfaces.

The US Championship will have a binary finish—either Randy Orton retains or Rusev becomes the feel-good story of ‘Mania.

Regardless of his partner, Braun Strowman will leave New Orleans as a RAW Tag Team Champion. However, SmackDown’s tag belts remain a puzzle as WWE will be equally tempted to keep The Usos on top as they would to stuff the New Day’s resume.

The leaves the Cruiserweight Championship, the only belt that will absolutely have a new owner by Sunday night. Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander will compete in a tour name final to become the King of 205 Live.

Outside of maybe three championship matches, consider the results of WrestleMania 34 to be unpredictable. And that should make for a pretty fun show.