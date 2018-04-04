WWE Reportedly Chooses WrestleMania 34 Main Event

WrestleMania 34’s card is so stacked that WWE has four legitimate main event options. However only one fight can close the April 8th show, and apparently, WWE has made its choice.

According to Cagesideseats, the Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will have the honor of going on last. This would make Roman Reigns’ fourth-consecutive WrestleMania event, an accomplishment shared only with Hulk Hogan.

This news, while still tentative, comes as no surprise. The story goes that WWE has preserved Lesnar vs. Reigns for over a year and that type of planning indicates that WWE wants this to feel like the biggest match of WrestleMania 34. While WWE has other options like John Cena vs. The Undertaker, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles and the Ronda Rousey tag match, saving Reigns and Lesnar for the end is the message WWE clearly wants to convey—this company belongs to Roman Reigns.

WWE is keenly aware of Roman Reigns’ battle of perception and him main eventing four straight ‘Manias, it could really irritate chunks of WWE’s fan base. While the “he’s being shoved down our throats” is a tired criticism, him monopolizing WWE ‘s most hallowed real estate like this makes for an easy example of WWE loving Roman a little too much.

However, do you really want to see a 50-year old Undertaker main event two consecutive WrestleManias? Personally, I do not. Nor do I think it’s right for Ronda Rousey’s first WE match to be a WrestleMania main event. But I wholly understand the folks who would rather eat a live rodent before seeing Roman Reigns main event yet another WrestleMania.

This story is developing…