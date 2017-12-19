WWE Announces First Ever Women’s Royal Rumble for 2018

For most of 2017, there has been one rumor that constantly simmered: the Women’s Royal Rumble. While not all WWE rumors come to light, this one finally did.

Stephanie McMahon announced on RAW that the 2018 Royal Rumble will host the first ever all-female contest of its kind. Even more, the historical match will carry the same stipulate as for the men’s event; the winner get’s their ticket punched for a WrestleMania championship opportunity.

From WWE.com:

History will be made at the 30th Anniversary of the Royal Rumble when the WWE Universe witnesses the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon made the massive announcement on the Dec. 18 edition of Raw, declaring that female WWE Superstars will compete for a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 34.

This comes as huge news for not just women’s wrestling, but professional wrestling as a whole. The Royal Rumble is one of the more sacred events of WWE’s long history and now, it just got a new chapter.