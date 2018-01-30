Stephanie McMahon Announces First Ever Women’s Elimination Chamber on RAW

With the impact of the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble still echoing, WWE just announced another historical moment for women’s wrestling: an all-female Elimination Chamber.

Stephanie McMahon opened RAW by making the decree. On February 25th in Las Vegas, Nevada, 6 women will enter the Elimination Chamber for the first time. Stephanie didn’t mention what will be at stake, other than the inherent survival, but expect WWE to add names and consequences in the near future.

This marks yet another significant data point in the evolution of women’s wrestling. In less than a month, female WWE Superstars will be able to check off yet another groundbreaking match, giving them an impressive rate of history-making moments. Having already collected Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, Hell in Cell, Royal Rumble, and now Elimination Chamber, there may only be one more dream to catch: main eventing WrestleMania.

While this year’s main event is likely spoken for (Reigns vs. Lesnar) the women of WWE will have to wait until 2019’s WrestleMania 35. That gives them over 400 days to start preparing, so we’d be foolish to doubt them.

WWE has never had this much talent in the women’s locker room – and that was before Ronda Rousey officially became an employee. Now that they have the former UFC Champion, the women of WWE now have more people ready to watch them than ever.

Even if Rousey is a bust (unlikely) she’s already made a significant contribution to WWE. Her joining the company has media outlets across the world eager to cover wrestling. Here’s to hoping she and the rest of her new peer can ride this wave of momentum.