Will John Cena Propose to Nikki Bella At WrestleMania?

For the past six months, Nikki Bella‘s personal life has been the subject of her onscreen WWE feuds–first with Natalya and now with The Miz and Maryse. The one sore spot that keeps coming up over and over again is the well known fact that her real life boyfriend, 16 time World Champion, John Cena, has yet to pop the question.

The more and more this gets brought up the more and more the WWE Universe has started to wonder if the entire angle is leading up to a huge WrestleMania moment for the WWE’s power couple. After last night’s Total Bellas spoof by Miz and Maryse that made roughly 65 jokes about how much Nikki wants Cena to propose, it will almost feel like a huge let down if Cena doesn’t get down on one knee after their match with Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But is that the WWE’s plan? The smart money says it is. U.K. betting site Paddy Power now has a prop bet on if John Cena will propose to Nikki at Wrestlemania. The odds are strongly in favor of the proposal occurring during the event at 2/9. This means a $9 bet would win $2 and based on these odds has a 82% chance of occurring. Odds against the proposal are 11/4, so a $4 would win $11.

Cena recently told Us Magazine that he has something “extremely special” with Nikki Bella.

“She’s truly the love of my life, and she deserves to be treated as such,” he said. “Because we’re in the same industry, she truly understands that there will be fans that are looking for a different sort of admiration, but it takes two to be disrespectful, and I would like to think that in most every encounter, I try to treat her with as much respect as I can.”

As for Nikki, she has never made a secret as to what her hopes are for her relationship with the Cenation leader.

“I wanna know that there’s going to be a chance that there could be one day that, it is Mr. and Mrs. Cena, or there might be a chance that one day, we do have a kid,” she told E! Online. “I know this is probably going to be a tough conversation, but I gotta just voice myself. I gotta just tell him how I feel.”

If Cena, who has been married before, was to propose, it would be a big change from his previous stance. In an April 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Cena said that he loves kids but he knows he could not handle raising one.

“I’ve been upfront about this,” Cena said. “I just have things I need to get done. It’s not negotiable. We’ve been to therapy over it. I don’t think it will ever be over with…I don’t want kids, I don’t want marriage. That’s me just saying, ‘Hey, this is my life and this is how I’m going to live.’”

Both Cena and Nikki are rumored to be taking a bit of a hiatus from the WWE after ‘Mania and if he were to propose after the match, it would leave the WWE Universe with a WrestleMania moment they have never seen before.

But would a proposal that everyone knows is coming feel a bit staged? Of course, but it wouldn’t take anything away from the pop culture impact and this is still professional wrestling we’re talking about.

MORE WWE:

WWE Legend Threatens Paige’s Hacker

Hardy Boyz Offered A New WWE Contract

5 WTF Moments From Smackdown LIVE