How The Sasha Banks Match Was Supposed To End

The ending to last night’s Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax match apparently did not go as planned. While Sasha was supposed to pick up the victory, the ending was apparently supposed to help further her heel turn in a subtle but effective way.

Sasha used a bridge in her pinning combination to pick up the win over Nia Jax. Yet, if you recall, Sasha reached for the ropes as she applied the bridge, but she was unfortunately just a bit too far away to grab them. Grabbing the ropes was scripted by WWE officials to protect Nia as well as planting another seed for Sasha’s eventual heel turn, but neither were successful.

Just as we saw with Luke Harper and AJ Styles battle royal finish two weeks ago on Smackdown, having a match end on a big spot like that is always a risky proposition as the slightest miscalculation can undo the entire story.

Luckily in this case, Sasha’s heel turn doesn’t hinge on whether or not she cheated to defeat Nia Jax, but don’t be surprised to see Jax come out with a dominant victory tonight to give her character back some heat. As for Sasha, her interference in Bayley’s Championship match with Charlotte was still enough to add another layer onto the building tension between The Boss and her BFF.

