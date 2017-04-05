What It Will Take For Vince McMahon To Turn Roman Reigns Heel

Roman Reigns has long been one of the most controversial superstars in the WWE. Despite being positioned as one of the WWE’s top babyfaces, crowds have regularly showered Reigns with boos. Fans have regularly called for Reigns to turn heel, hoping the negative reactions would force the WWE’s hand, but just as with John Cena, many have speculated that WWE will stay the course with Reigns.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that Vince may actually end up turning Reigns heel, but don’t look for it to happen anytime soon.

Meltzer says that Vince would only turn Reigns heel if there is silence. If he still gets hate, and gets it louder than anyone, then nothing will change.

Meltzer said, “If pay-per-view buys had continued to fall with Roman Reigns’ push, the old Vince McMahon would’ve made a change.

“He made changes based on pay-per-views buys all the time. So yes, if pay-per-view numbers were dropping, if house shows numbers were dropping, and Roman Reigns was the top guy, Vince would be looking for another top guy.”

It seems as if the WWE Network has worked to Reigns’ advantage, as pay-per-view buys aren’t as important now compared to the Network subscribers. He also sells a lot of merchandise, second only to John Cena so he’s in no danger of being replaced.

As we saw on Monday night, Reigns is still getting the biggest reaction of any superstar on the roster and it doesn’t appear as if silence is coming anytime soon. But if you really want him to go full-on villainous heel, don’t make any noise at all.

