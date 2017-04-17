Watch WWE Kane’s First Political Ad For Mayor

Kane, aka, Glenn Jacobs is off and running with his bid to become the mayor of Knox County, TN. In the video above, you can see Kane’s first official political ad for his 2018 Knox County Mayoral campaign where he does reference his WWE career.

You’ll notice Jacobs’ actual slogan for his campaign his “Lighting the way for our future.” We didn’t make that up. The former WWE Champion, who once set fire to a casket with his “brother” trapped inside it, is actually using his pyro wrestling past as a reason why Knoxville residents should vote for him.

What a world.

After announcing his candidacy, Kane appeared on the the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestlingpodcast and to share his thoughts on his life-changing career move.

“I am going to run as a Republican and I think I will have the ability to help grow the Republican party locally. The reason I am running as a Republican is because I believe very strongly in the foundations of the republican party, which are free market as well as personal freedom and that is the message that I need to get out there and I need to get it out there especially among young people. Frankly those are the future of the country and I wouldn’t be doing this if it weren’t for fact as you said, I’ve put in a lot of work to get to where I was in WWE.

I overcame obstacles to get to WWE, I had the opportunity to do those things because I live in America and I grew up in America. I’ve been so fortunate that I was able to live the American dream and that has to be available for my kids and my grand kids. The ability to do what you want with your life and the opportunity to build the life that you want and sometimes of course it feels like that is slipping through our fingers and a lot of times we look at Washington, D.C. as a problem (a person like me does) but local elected officials have probably more impact on your life than the people in Washington, D.C.

We often get wrapped up in the “WWE of politics” which is at the Federal level and the Presidential Election and those sort of things but all levels or government matter and for someone like me who has been given just tremendous opportunities to take advantage of I want to keep those opportunities alive and I think it starts with me here in Knox County, Tennessee.”

WWE.com has even picked up the story and Kane’s official campaign website is now live at JacobsForMayor.com.

We’re still unsure what this means for Kane’s WWE career. In a normal world, we would assume that The Big Red Mayor hopeful would not want to be seen in a wrestling ring as it might concern voters as to how seriously he was taking becoming Mayor.

But then again, this is 2017 where the line between politics and pro wrestling is very blurred. Perhaps Jacobs will challenge sitting Mayor, Tim Burchett to a Buried Alive match for the fate of Knox County.

You know you’d watch.

