Watch Shane McMahon Put AJ Styles Through A Table

When Tuesday’s Smackdown kicked off, Daniel Bryan revealed that while he would have liked to keep AJ Styles fired, Shane McMahon insisted on settling the score with AJ at WrestleMania.

AJ happily obliged and spent nearly the entire Smackdown waiting in the parking lot in the hopes of repeating his attack on Shane McMahon from the previous week. To his dismay, Shane O’ Mac outsmarted him and ended up in the center of the ring sporting a black eye to call out The Phenomenal One at the end of the show.

AJ emerged from the back contritely saying that he would like to apologize for coming at Shane the way he did, yet when Styles attempted to enter the ring, the Smackdown commissioner struck and took the fight to Styles on the outside.

After setting up AJ on the announce table, Shane O’ Mac hit his infamous flying elbow from the turnbuckle and sent both men crashing through the table.

He’s definitely still got it. The spot was an effective way to remind us why Styles was being put in this match with Shane at ‘Mania – to have a ridiculously entertaining spotfest.

