Watch Ronda Rousey Force Nia Jax to Tap on Raw

Ronda Rousey just made another huge statement on Monday Night Raw.

Six days before her first singles match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, the former UFC Champion sat down with her opponent, Raw Women’s Champion Nia Jax, for a face-to-face.

The conversation started off cordial, until Jax said Rousey simply wasn’t ready for a championship match so soon. Rousey responded with a promo about how she was able to overcome every expectation put in front of her during her mixed martial arts career, including making the Olympic Judo team, winning championships in both Strikeforce and the UFC and headlining multiple UFC pay-per-views.

Jax retorted with a headbutt, knocking Rousey off her feet. But before the champ could capitalize, Rousey flipped around and locked in her famous armbar submission. Jax nearly escaped by lifting Rousey into the air, but eventually tapped out.

Rousey first appeared in a WWE ring at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January moments after Asuka won the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match. Then after feuding with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H for several months, the former champ finally made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania in a mixed-tag match against the two with Kurt Angle as her partner.

She hasn’t competed in a match since, though has managed to appear on almost every episode of Monday Night Raw since the April pay-per-view.

Jax, who won the title from former-friend Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania, challenged Rousey to a match at the NBCUniversal Upfront presentation in New York City on May 14. In the weeks that followed Jax turned heel, revealing in promos that she doesn’t think Rousey belongs in the WWE.

The Rousey/Jax match is just one of many on the pay-per-view’s loaded card. Other title matches include AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Championship, Raw Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt taking on The B Team and Seth Rollins putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Elias.

The show will also feature two titular ladder matches for the Money in the Bank briefcase. The men’s match will feature Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Rusev, The Miz, Kevin Owens, Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe and a member of the New Day, while the women’s match will feature Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Lana, Becky Lynch, Bliss, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon and Natalya.