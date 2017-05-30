Watch Randy Orton RKO His Stepson From ‘Outtanowhere’

#memorialdayweekend #smackdownlive #outtanowhere #rko @kim.orton01 @wwe A post shared by Randy Orton (@randyorton) on May 29, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Every kid loves wrestling with their dad in the pool, but when your dad can actually wrestle, you best keep your head on a swivel.

This weekend, Randy Orton turned his meme life into reality when he RKO’d his stepson into the family pool … from outta no where!

It’s possible that when his legendary WWE career is over, Orton will be remembered more for his memes than for his 13 World Championships. Orton hasn’t changed much about his WWE character in the past decade, but thanks to the viral memes, the Legend Killer has endured himself to an entirely new viral audience.

The Viper has been absent from WWE since losing his Championship to Jinder Mahal at WWE Backlash. According to F4WOnline, there is a stipulation in Orton’s WWE contract that reportedly gives Orton certain weekends off, and he has a further absence scheduled in early July.

It’s been announced that Orton will get his WWE Championship rematch with Mahal at the Money In The Bank pay per view that will take place in St. Louis. on June 18th. Orton is also expected to be at tonight’s SmackDown Live tapings to begin promoting the angle.

Interestingly enough, ‘The Viper’ didn’t make a single televised title defense during his most recent title run, which ended after just 49 days when Jinder pinned him at Backlash.

