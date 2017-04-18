Watch Braun Strowman And Big Show Break The Ring!

Are you not entertained?!?! What a finish to an amazing main event on Raw that saw two legendary behemoths face off in a rematch that ended up shattering expectations of the typical big man vs big man match and … oh yeah, the ring itself!

Braun Strowman took on The Big Show in the main event of Monday Night Raw and the two put on a thoroughly entertaining bout that reinforces everything Vince McMahon loves about having his giants at the top of the card.

Not only did we see brute displays of strength from the two giants, but we saw agile exchanges of arm drags, kip ups and baseball slides. But most importantly, we saw Big Show climb to the top rope only to be met by Strowman who, in a freakish display, superplexed the future WWE Hall of Famer down to the mat, which caused the entire ring and most of Ohio to collapse to the ground.

Critics will point out that it was similar spot to the one we saw many years ago when Lesnar superplexed Show on an episode of Smackdown. To that I would say bravo, WWE. They have only reinforced that whenever Big Show is superplexed, he breaks the ring. That’s consistency. Also, that was in 2003, when Show was 14 years younger. Can you still do anything you could do 14 years ago? I know I can’t.

While the show of strength was impressive, I suppose it pales a bit in comparison to Strowman tipping an ambulance like it was a cow on his grandpappy’s farm, which was the stunt WWE pulled on last week’s Raw.

Still, the Raw crowd went berserk when Strowman and Show hit the superplex spot and the collapse of the ring was timed perfectly.

After the bout, The Monster Among Men came to his feet to shout at the world while Show remained down until Raw went off the air. Strowman will now face off against Roman Reigns in two weeks at Payback, but I can’t help but drool at the eventual match up between he and Raw Universal Champion Brock Lesnar (who was never mentioned during tonight’s show).

WWE has made it clear Strowman is the future of their show. He’s the next great big man on the roster and could eventually prove to be better than most that came before him.

Now, can we finally get the guy some merchandise on WWE.com? I think he’s earned it.

