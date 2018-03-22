Vader Slated for Open Heart Surgery

Just two weeks after undergoing a heart procedure, WWE and WCW legend, Vader will have another, more significant, operation.

The 62-year old announced Thursday that he was slated for a second stint on the operation table, but this time, Vader will have open heart surgery.

Monday morning. Dallas, TX I am now having full blown Open Heart Surgery. They say it’s tough surgery to get through. Wish me luck I am gonna need it. — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) March 22, 2018

The specifics of Vader’s surgery from earlier this month are still unknown, but this all stems from the 2-time WWE champion being diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2016.

Told by 2.heart Drs at this time that my heart is wore out from footbal&wrestling I have 2 yrs to live , conjestive hesrt failure reality — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) November 15, 2016

Vader’s sobering diagnosis came after a car accident that left him unconscious for 35 minutes. In an interview with Hannibal TV, Vader shared the conversation between him and his doctor.

“I was in the medical center and I was seeing my doctor, who is actually an MD, and heart specialists came into my room. They said ‘We’ve been looking at your heart’ and I said ‘Who are you?’ I didn’t recognize the guy. He said ‘You have two years to live. We’ve been looking at your heart, and that’s the deal,’” recalled Vader.

However, Vader isn’t buying stock in the two-year prognosis. In fact, he told Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling in 2017 that he’s doing his best to defy doctors orders. To the former World Champion, things are still normal, if not exceptional.

“I remember getting very angry and said this has gotta be bulls–t because I don’t feel bad and I remember getting extremely angry,” he said. “Since that time and when I got the news I left the hospital and went right to the gym and rode the bike for a half hour. Hard. As hard as I could and when I got off the bike and got on the treadmill and walked for another 15 minutes pretty hard and I was exhausted but my heart felt fine so how can I do that if my heart is going to give out?”

Regardless of doctors orders, Vader still wrestles. His last appearance came in Japan, where he’s a folk hero, in 2017. So even if Vader’s time is limited, he’s doing his best to live a regular life.

We’ll be keeping the big man in mind over the next few days and will update you with more information as it comes to us.