Big Title Match Will Be Contested Inside the Hell In A Cell

It had been rumored over the last week, and WWE made the match official Tuesday night during SmackDown Live. The New Day will defend their tag team titles against the Usos inside the Hell In A Cell at next month’s Hell In A Cell PPV.

The match was announced following the Usos defeating Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley in a match on SmacDown Tuesday evening. The New Day watched the bout from the front row, and the two teams interacted on the microphone following the match. Xavier Woods noted he wanted their championship match to be contested inside the famous cell structure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This will mark the second Hell In A Cell match at the show, with Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon also confirmed to go head to head inside the massive cage structure. We had reported last week here on PopCulture that New Day vs. Usos was being considered for the cage, and it didn’t take long for WWE to confirm those rumors.

The question is, will this be the final chapter in this great rivalry? These teams have had some outstanding matches in recent months, and it’s hard to imagine the tag team division on SmackDown going anywhere but down when they are down with their feud. Just look back to their awesome matches at Battleground, SummerSlam, and the Las Vegas edition of SmackDown.

Historically, cage matches have always been the best way to cap off a feud, so this will probably be no different. After three months of wrestling each other, the teams are definitely going to need to do something fresh following Hell In A Cell. The problem is, there’s such a lack of depth in the tag team ranks on Tuesday night.

The most obvious challengers in waiting would seem to be Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable. Given that the Usos are a heel team, it would then seem likely that they would regain the titles if they are going to end their feud with New Day. A Benjamin and Gable vs. New Day feud wouldn’t make logical sense from the heel/babyface dynamic.

Either way, we are sure looking forward to seeing the Usos and New Day go at it one more time. Add in a Hell In A Cell cage and it’s sure to be a memorable encounter.