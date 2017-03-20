Update On WWE’s Handling Of Paige And Xavier Woods After Explicit Video Leak

Former WWE Divas Champion, Paige, is currently taking time off WWE television as she deals with a neck injury, but she made the headlines last week after a number of explicit photos and videos were illegally leaked online by a hacker. Much of the talk since the leak surrounds how the WWE will deal with the superstars involved in the explicit videos. While Paige is currently off WWE television dealing with a neck injury, the issue is complicated by one of the videos featuring New Day member, Xavier Woods.

With Woods being one of the biggest stars on RAW and currently set to host WrestleMania alongside Big E and Kofi Kingston, many have wondered if the WWE will take any action to avoid a public relations backlash.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Speculation is running rampant that Woods will be kept off television tonight due to RAW taking place in front of the notoriously rowdy Brooklyn crowd, yet Brian Alvarez said on Wrestling Observer Live that it’s unlikely either Woods or Paige will be “punished” in any way.

While WWE Superstars do have a”morality clause” in their contracts, the feeling is, rightfully, that they did not violate that contract due to the fact that the videos and photos were stolen from their private accounts. Had they for some reason published this material voluntarily, both would have likely been released from the company immediately.

As of yet, WWE has been very consistent in their treatment of superstars who get sensitive material posted without their consent. Seth Rollins was victim to a leak before WrestleMania 31, yet was still pushed to the WWE Championship.

One thing the WWE has been acutely aware of is that while it seems everyone on the internet is aware of Paige’s videos, that is not representative of the larger WWE audiences that attend their shows or watch on television. While tonight’s Brooklyn crowd could be particularly rowdy, the majority of people watching at home will have no clue that any of this has happened.

Thankfully, WWE, appears to be handling the situation exactly as they should, treating both Paige and Xavier Woods as victims of a crime instead of the perpetrators.

MORE WWE:

Paige Victimized By Private Photo And Video Hack

Scott Hall Tweets Support To Paige

Chris Jericho Violates The WWE’s 30 Day Rule