Update On How Long John Cena Will Be Away From The WWE

John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella at Wrestlemania 33 following their win against the Miz and Maryse. Both Cena and Nikki were absent from this weeks episode of Smackdown Live and while they may make a brief appearance for next week’s “Superstar Shake-Up,” it’s likely we may have seen the last of the WWE‘s “it” couple for a while.

We found out yesterday that Nikki would be taking a hiatus due to complications with her neck injury. As for Cena, it’s been rumored for sometime that he would be taking another filming hiatus after WrestleMania. So, when should WWE fans expect to see him return for his next feud?

According to PWInsider, filming of John Cena’s next movie, The Pact, reportedly starts on April 19th. Cena is expected to play a leading role in the film which means he will be out at least until the scheduled conclusion date of June 9th.

This would leave Cena able to return for the Money in the Bank PPV event on June 18th. Considering WWE usually likes to use the Money in the Bank match itself to elevate a new star, we’d be a little surprised to see Cena entering that match. However, the next big milestone on Cena’s WWE to do list is to break the record for most World Championships ever held. Cena is currently tied with Ric Flair for that honor at 16. Triple H and Randy Orton are close behind with 14 and 13 a piece.

It’s an intriguing thought to imagine Cena winning the Money in the Bank briefcase and using that to cash in on what will be his most significant World Championship victory.

Whether he makes it back for MITB or not, you can rest assure that he will make time to appear at the SummerSlam ppv which will take place in Brooklyn this August.

