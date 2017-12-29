WWE Reportedly Has Multiple Ideas for The Undertaker’s WrestleMania 34 Opponent

Even though the Undertaker staged his retirement at WrestleMania 33, the current expectations within WWE are that the Deadman is very much alive and is mulling over a short list of potential opponents.

A report from Wrestling News World asserts that Vince McMahon believes that the Undertaker will, in fact, compete at WrestleMania 34 on April 8th. However, McMahon is waiting for Taker to give him a definitive answer on the matter before the Royal Rumble.

One of the matches pitched to the Undertaker is a scenario where he teams with Kane, that way he won’t be required to be quite as active compared to a single’s match. However, according to Wrestling News World, Taker has floated the idea of taking on Braun Strowman.

Both of these ideas should be considered highly speculative and the concept of Strowman vs. Undertaker may be impossible, if not reprehensible.

Despite being “retired” The Undertaker finds himself perpetually involved in WWE rumors. And now that WrestleMania season is finally upon us, the hearsay surrounding the Deadman feels far more legitimate than it did back in August. It certainly seems like we’ll be getting another, and likely final Taker match at the New Orleans mega show.

This week, in particular, Taker has been attached to John Cena for a WrestleMania showdown. It’s been reported that Taker will use his appearance at the RAW 25th Anniversary show to incite a match with the 16-time WWE Champion. But clearly, given today’s news to the contrary, this is a situation that is bound to be fluid.

If anything we can expect to see The Deadman in action in New Orleans. As to who he’ll be fighting, we’ll just have to be patient. For now, the next date to keep an eye on with be the January 22nd edition of RAW where The Undertaker will make his first WWE appearance since being defeated by Roman Reigns.